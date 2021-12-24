Bitcoin price plummets as XRP hits $ 1 with 'massive' altcoin move set for 2022

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) remained rigidly in its tight range on December 23, as price action continued to contradict strong buying activity..

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The hodlers are busy accumulating

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair failed to sustain $ 49,000 after hitting ten-day highs.

The pair remained stuck in a trading zone of only about $ 4,000, a key factor That fueled bets that a “short squeeze” would arrive during the holiday period.

Has 2021 been a year of depreciation for Latin American currencies?

Faced with decreasing volatility, The data reinforced conviction among investors, as the offering bought at a rate approximately three times faster than the rate of the extraction of new BTC.

“Strongly delivered HODLers are sucking up supply at more than triple the rate of new coins being mined every day.”, summarized on-chain analytics firm Glassnode in the latest issue of its weekly newsletter, The Week On-Chain.

Glassnode further noted that At a spot price of $ 47,000, more than a quarter of the BTC supply was under water compared to the last time it was moved.

As Cointelegraph reported, the likelihood of a squeeze up or down the BTC / USD pair will likely increase during the new year, as decreased activity thins liquidity and allows volatility to enter more easily.

#BTC Update ✅#Bitcoin bounced 8%

$ 46k re-entry after selling $ 52k & back up to $ 50k Throwback and S&R flip likely from here.

Only a breakout above $ 50k would be the significant breakout and LONG entry #midterm in case u missed this bounce (downtrend breakout) pic.twitter.com/eKICOZLza6 – AN₿ESSA (@ Anbessa100) December 22, 2021

BTC Update ✅ Bitcoin bounced 8%.

Re-entry of the $ 46,000 level after selling at $ 52,000 and hitting $ 50,000 again. S&R pullback and rally likely from here. Only a breakout above $ 50,000 would be the significant breakout and the long- or medium-term entry in case this bounce is missed (downtrend breakout)

Among traders, the $ 50,000 level was still the point to watch for resuming a more bullish stance.

“Santa’s rally” hits XRP as altcoins simmer

Among altcoins, Wednesday’s exuberance was waning, with only two of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization still in the green on daily timeframes at the time of writing.

Among altcoins, Wednesday’s exuberance was waning. Only two of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were still in the green on daily time frames at the time of this writing..

The most prominent was XRP, which maintained weekly gains of more than 18% to return to $ 1 for the first time since early December. Ether (ETH) fell back below $ 4,000.

XRP / USD (Bitstamp) 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

For Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, however, signals were flowing that a new year’s bounce made buying this week a solid strategy.

“More and more weekly charts are shaping up wonderfully on altcoins”, told them to your Twitter followers.

“2022 will be massive.”

Keep reading: