Bitcoin price hits 6-week lows in hours as 24-hour cryptocurrency settlements approach $ 650 million

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) lost almost $ 5,000 in a single day on November 26, leaving the bulls facing yet another disappointment.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: Tradingv

Bitcoin price hits $ 54,000

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView data followed to the BTC / USD pair as it headed towards $ 54,000 at the time of writing amid intense volatility.

Holders saw heavy selling pressure after hitting inches off the $ 60,000 mark late Thursday, the last attempt to overcome resistance that, however, ended in a setback.

Hours later, the price of Bitcoin returned to its lows since mid-October, and he strongly vindicated those who assumed that the current bullish breakout was not over yet.

“It’s not quite there, but let’s hope it’s soon”, said analyst Willy Woo about an indicator that hints at a return to form, though not immediately.

Cryptocurrency settlement chart. Source: Coinglass

However, anyone who gambled too enthusiastically that the corrective moves were over felt the pain on Friday, as cryptocurrency settlements in 24 hours exceeded $ 630 million.

However, not everyone was surprised or even scared by the events. The Cointelegraph Contributor Michaël van de Poppe called the current price action “beautiful”.

Beautiful price action #Bitcoin. I like it. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 26, 2021

Beautiful Bitcoin price action. I like it.

“Many rises in the markets are retracting completely,” he added. in Twitter comments before a new market update.

The US dollar reverses its recovery

Altcoins did not respond well to Bitcoin’s crash, and many of the major tokens outperformed BTC against the US dollar in terms of losses.

The price of Ether (ETH) lost 5.8%, compared to 4.8% that of Bitcoin, while others saw about 10% of its spot price erase on the day.

Van de Poppe advised traders not to “chase the rise” in altcoins, as markets showed that repeated volatility remains a key feature in the short term.

In the background, The US dollar finally began to falter, ending a winning streak that had seen the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) hit its highest since June 2020.

Although traditionally inversely correlated, Bitcoin seemed more of a copycat as the DXY was targeting 96 as support.

1-hour candlestick chart of the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY). Source: TradingView

Keep reading: