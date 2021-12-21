Bitcoin price hits $ 49,000 and gets an unlikely boost from Erdoğan's Turkish lira goings-on

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rallied more than 5% on December 21as the dramatic turnaround of the Turkish lira boosted investor sentiment.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Wishing on a sentiment flip

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair bounced overnight, as the lira soared as much as 40% against the US dollar.

The movement occurred when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced comprehensive measures to protect consumers and attract investors in lira. The USD / TRY pair had previously reached all-time highs near 19, half of which had occurred in the past two months.

In an ironic twist, Erdoğan himself had spoken out against cryptocurrencies in September, declaring that Turkey was “at war” with the industry..

The change boosted both Bitcoin and altcoins, with gains of 5% that were reflected in the main cryptocurrency charts on Tuesday.

The Cointelegraph Contributor Michaël van de Poppe was one of the analysts who observed the correlation.

#Bitcoin bounces nicely today.#Ethereum bounces even better today. The actual reason? Turkish Lira makes a strong bounce. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 20, 2021

Bitcoin is bouncing very well today. Ethereum bounces even better today. The real reason? The Turkish lira bounces hard.

“There is a good chance that we are done with the correction”, added in one of several Twitter posts about spot price action on the day.

“The longer we stay here, the faster the feeling will change.”

A look at the popular sentiment indicator, The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index reflected modest relief on entry thanks to the rally, mood rose two points to 27/100 or from “extreme fear” to “fear”.

Cryptocurrency fear and greed index. Source: Alternative.me

Analysts Watch Unrealized Gains Evaporate

The data covering the behavior of the holders points to an imminent turning point that is repeated in regards to the profitability of Bitcoin.

Posted by monitoring resource Whalemap, it showed that Losing BTC should soon move to unrealized BTC. Historically, the upside resumes when such crosses occur.

There are around 4 million #Bitcoin hodled at prices above $ 50,000. This equates to around 20% of the entire 870B market cap. All of these coins are currently at a loss. pic.twitter.com/n4dx7NHG8R – whalemap (@whale_map) December 20, 2021

There are around 4 million Bitcoin that have been held at prices above $ 50,000. This equates to around 20% of the entire market capitalization of 870B. All of these currencies are currently in loss.

“It hasn’t come yet, but it looks promising,” the Whalemap team told their Telegram subscribers., adding in comments to Cointelegraph that, in principle, “the more unrealized losses, the better”.

