Bitcoin price begins to show signs of recovery in Argentina

The price of Bitcoin on the eve of the weekend has been moving sideways and in some countries of the Latin American region, such as Argentina, it is beginning to show signs of reversing the downward trend of the last two days.

Despite the fact that the price continues to be down in global markets, already crossing the USD 47,000 line; at least In Argentina, the price has been showing a contrary and hopeful behavior for traders in the extreme south of the continent.

According to data from Gravel the price of Bitcoin already exceeds the line of ten million Argentine pesos (ARS) for the purchase, a slight increase in the + 0.63% in the last hours.

For his part Buda.com highlights that In Colombia, the price of Bitcoin does not yet have the same fate as in its Argentine pair. With a loss of -4% In its intraday value, the price of Bitcoin already accumulates a double-digit contraction in the last seven days.

While in Chile, luck is just as gray for the price of Bitcoin. According Satoshi Tango, It takes just over 42 million Chilean Pesos (CLP) to acquire a Bitcoin, a -two% drop in value in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, in the Aztec nation the price of Bitcoin has fallen sharply in the last seven days. With a contraction of little more than -13%, the price of Bitcoin is at the trading threshold of six digits.

Again in South America, Bitcoin price continues to plummet in Peru. According to Buda.com, The price of Bitcoin follows the similar behavior of its neighbors in Colombia and Chile, with double-digit losses in the last seven days.

Finally, In Venezuela Remitano notes that Bitcoin’s price drop in the past seven days is similar to the rest of the region. Double digit, with a -10.9% In the indicated period, the price of Bitcoin has depreciated with respect to the local currency of the oil country, the Bolívar.

