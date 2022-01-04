Bitcoin Open Interest Matches Record Amid 'Hype' Predictions for BTC Price This Month

Bitcoin (BTC) is lined up for “explosive” price action as derivatives markets re-form in 2022, according to a new forecast.

In a tweet on January 4, Vetle Lunde, analyst at Arcane Research, confirmed that the open interest (OI) denominated in BTC had returned to the all-time highs seen in November.

Open interest calls for “fireworks” in a few weeks

Bitcoin futures and options have taken a beating during the year-end BTC / USD pullback, but as the holiday period ended, a consensus began to form around a major comeback.

Institutional traders should become the main force in the Bitcoin markets, some say, and derivatives are already showing signs of that renewed interest.

The OI is now back at the levels it last reached in week three of November, when the BTC / USD pair itself hit all-time highs of $ 69,000.

However, unlike then, funding rates are currently neutral, a key basis for forming a volatile move.

“Open interest denominated in BTC in BTC perpetuals topped November highs today with leverage building up in neutral funding rates to slightly below neutral. It looks explosive, to be honest.”Lunde commented.

Annotated Graph of Binance Funding Rate vs BTC Open Interest. Source: Vetle Lunde / Twitter

Lunde is not alone. In a separate post on Jan.3, Filbfilb, co-founder of the Decentrader trading platform, also noted the encouraging state activity of the OI.

“Very high IO relative to market capitalization … I doubt we’ll see it go beyond the last week of this month with no fireworks.”, wrote.

Ethereum hits first high of 2022

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair was trading close to $ 47,380 at the time of writing on December 4, meanwhile, rebounding from a slide that took the pair to two-week lows.

While analysts were generally calm on the action in short time frames, altcoins were still forming the main point of interest.

“The point of maximum financial opportunity for altcoins is still now”, argument Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, reiterating previous convictions about the opportunities presented by alternative markets.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, hit $ 3,879 on the day, its best performance of 2022 so far.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

