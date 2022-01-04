Bitcoin (BTC) mining hardware maker Canaan Inc is expanding its presence in Kazakhstan after signing new strategic partnerships with multiple cryptocurrency mining companies in the country.

The Nasdaq-listed company announced Tuesday that it had implemented 10,300 AvalonMiners in Kazakhstan by December 31, 2021, completing the first phase of its establishment in the Central Asian country. Canaan is partnering with local companies as part of its business expansion plans away from China. However, the company declined to name any of its local partners.

Although Canaan is based in Hangzhou, China, the company is exploring the possibility of expanding outside its home country following measures taken by Beijing against cryptocurrency mining in 2021. Zhang Nangeng, CEO of Canaan, spoke out against the the mining ban during an earnings call in July, telling investors that cryptocurrency miners make better use of excess electricity and positively contribute to jobs and the local economy.

With the demise of China’s cryptocurrency mining industry, neighboring Kazakhstan has been quick to fill the void, offering displaced miners cheap and plentiful coal. In June 2021, the fifth largest mining pool in the world was established in Kazakhstan. The following month, Kazakhstan accounted for almost a fifth of the world’s Bitcoin mining production.

China’s Bitcoin mining ban caused a sharp drop in the network’s hash rate, but this has quickly reversed after displaced miners established new headquarters for their operations. After six months of recovery, the hash rate of the Bitcoin network reached a new all-time high on January 2.

As for Canaan, the company posted stellar growth in 2021, with net income peaking after the IPO. The company’s net income amounted to USD 204.5 million in the third quarter, 708.2% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to unaudited financial results published in mid-November.