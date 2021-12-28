Bitcoin (BTC) could target a whopping $ 333,000 by May 2022 if the US Federal Reserve provides a “perfect storm” of low rates., argues a new prediction.

Updating an incredibly accurate price forecast on December 27, filbfilb, co-founder of the Decentrader trading platform, drew dizzying conclusions about BTC’s price action next year.

Analyst: “You don’t have enough cryptocurrencies” for the 2022 uptrend

After acting almost verbatim throughout 2021, the BTC / USD pair can make big gains in the next six months if conditions remain the same.

The Fed is poised to make two interest rate hikes next year, and these are likely to come at a price, experts say, but a surprise change in tact could have far-reaching consequences.

For Filbfilb, when analyzing Fibonacci sequences along with historical price action in previous halving cycles, Bitcoin could top $ 300,000 as a result of Fed officials cutting rate hikes.

“To get there in a parabolic fashion, we would probably need a perfect storm where the Fed is unable to raise rates (which are likely to come at a price) and high inflation, leading to a flight to safety in BTC.”he told Cointelegraph.

An accompanying graph, posted on Twitter in December 2018 when the BTC / USD pair bottomed out at $ 3,100, shows how predictably the price action has executed since then.

“The price is exactly where it was predicted”, He said Filbfilb to Twitter followers.

“You don’t have enough cryptocurrencies for what will happen in 2022.”

Annotated chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: filbfilb / Twitter

As amazing as it may sound, such a scenario is not, technically at least, as far-fetched as it sounds.

The signals are already invading the market, as more and more indicators line up to demand a breakout to the upside. Even low time frame data is encouragingOn December 27, for example, you saw the BTC / USD pair close a four-hour candle above the significant 200-day moving average (MA) for the first time in six weeks.

The last time an uptrend reached the same feet was in late September, at the beginning of a rally that produced the current all-time highs of $ 69,000.

BTC 4hr: Candle closes in about an hour. It could be the first close above the 200ma in 6 weeks. Price action prior to the last cross looked similar. This time? pic.twitter.com/sMkFMEB9Ky – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) December 27, 2021

BTC 4 hours: The candle closes in about an hour. It could be the first close above the 200 ma in 6 weeks. The price action before the last crossover looked similar. Will it be this time?

Stocks could win big, but not for long

On the subject of macroeconomic movements, the future also looks promising for stocks amid a cooling US dollar, commenters argue, even if rates rise as expected.

George Gammon, author of the investment newsletter Rebel Capitalist Pro, was optimistic as the last week of 2021 began.

“I think the stock market may go up a lot in the coming months as the ‘end of the pandemic’ narrative continues“, forecast.

“This gives the Fed coverage to raise rates after zero QE. After the market digests and realizes that the economy has been decimated, then it sees the impact of higher rates, the decline could be big”.

The impact on Bitcoin in such a scenario would therefore depend on its correlation with stocks and whether it could recover from a sudden recession like the one suggested by Gammon in a manner similar to March 2020.

Regardless, popular opinion remains convinced that the peak it still has not arrived for Bitcoin after the turnaround in early December.

