Bitcoin maintains $ 48,000 in the last Wall Street session and BTC gains 60% so far this year

Bitcoin (BTC) has lost its latest gains on December 31 in the last 2021 trading session on Wall Street.

Candlestick chart of 1 of the BTC / USD pair (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin gains 60% so far this year

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the BTC / USD pair as it moved around the $ 48,000 mark, having hit multi-day highs of $ 48,550 hours earlier.

The rally coincided with the December expiration of Bitcoin options, which is by far the biggest date on the options calendar, at nearly $ 6 billion. Striking purchases were recorded on the American professional exchange Coinbase Pro in the run-up to the event.

With stocks soaring in Asia, all eyes were on the possibility of one last flourish amid concerns about inflation in 2022.

The S&P 500 hit its 70th all-time high for the year on December 30, at 4,806 points, but next year could be very different for equities thanks to the Federal Reserve. For Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, the future is bright, at least for the first half.

“A lot of people think we could give some of this back as we enter the new year,” he told Bloomberg.

“That could happen, but I think maybe we will exceed 5,000 during the first half of the year because of the excitement that we may finally be turning COVID from a pandemic to an epidemic and because of the realization that inflation is moderating.”

The BTC / USD pair looked like it was going to end the year around $ 19,000 above its starting position. Walking away, Scott Melker, the popular trader and podcast host known as the Wolf of All Streets, argued that the long-term BTC / USD pair spoke for itself.

“Want to widen and feel bullish? Take a look at BTC’s yearly chart. Just up”, He said as part of the comments on Twitter on December 31st.

BTC / USD 1-month candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

At least $ 100,000 by December 2022

For its part, PlanB, the quant analyst known for its enduring but increasingly controversial Bitcoin pricing models, is also in luck.

As I reflect, he pointed that Bitcoin was up 60% in dollar terms in 2021, while stocks were up 27% and gold lagged at -4%.

Despite not being anywhere near where you expected, the BTC / USD pair remains true to the allowable deviation from stock-to-flow, and is therefore in line to reach its predicted median price of $ 100,000 in 2024.

A poll conducted earlier this week, which got Almost 180,000 responses, revealed that the majority of respondents believe that, within a year, Bitcoin will trade between $ 100,000 and $ 200,000.