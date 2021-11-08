Bitcoin Holds $ 65,000 Level After Elon Musk Stock Sell-In Sends BTC To Exceed Tesla's Market Cap

Bitcoin (BTC) held $ 65,000 through November 8, as major gains looked unfazed by Tesla (TSLA) stocks losing 5% at the Wall Street open.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin overtakes Tesla by market capitalization

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair was down around $ 900 to $ 65,500 after hitting highs of $ 66,433 on Bitstamp.

The overnight success was tempered by news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would sell 10% of his Tesla holdings worth around $ 23 billion, simply because Twitter users they voted for him.

TSLA 1 hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Markets reacted cautiously, with TSLA initially opening at $ 1,150 after closing at $ 1,221 on Friday before a modest recovery took place.

In addition to being nine months after the day Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin for its balance sheet, Musk’s move produced an unintended consequence: Bitcoin surpassed Tesla by market capitalization.

Market capitalization rankings of the company as of November 8. Source: Companiesmarketcap.com

“If the goal is diversification, an alternative strategy to consider is to convert the TSLA balance sheet to a Bitcoin standard and buy $ 25 billion worth of BTC,” meanwhile, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, answered to Musk’s decision.

“That would generate diversification, protection against inflation and more advantages for all investors in a fiscally efficient way.”

It is unclear what Musk will do with the proceeds from the stock sale, which he says will be his only taxable event since he does not receive a salary from Tesla.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization copies Ethereum’s all-time highs

Meanwhile, the major altcoins were dominated by new all-time highs for Ether (ETH), while other tokens saw flat daily progress.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The largest altcoin by market cap reached $ 4,768, while other tokens saw flat daily progress, helping drive the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization beyond $ 3 trillion for the first time.

Comparatively, the capitalization in November last year was only $ 400 billion.

“USD 3 trillion is still not much compared to other markets”, argument Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

“The real acceleration of this cycle is yet to come.”

