Bitcoin Hodler Elon Musk Could Sell $ 23 Billion Of Tesla Shares, Twitter Poll Finds

Bitcoin (BTC) fanatic, Tesla CEO and world’s richest man Elon Musk says he will sell 10% of Tesla (TSLA) shares, if Twitter tells him.

In a Twitter poll on November 6, Musk entered the debate over US tax policy by offering to test it with a sale that is currently worth $ 23 billion.

Twitter tells Musk to sell $ TSLA

The United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen caused a stir this year by arguing that the government should tax unrealized profits as part of a scheme targeting “exceptionally wealthy” taxpayers.

Proponents of Bitcoin are they opposed immediately to the proposal, as it involves calculations that are almost impossible to apply to cryptocurrency, moral concerns aside.

Musk, whose portfolio includes Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), he avoided direct criticism and instead promised to sell 10% of his Tesla shares if the survey results told him to.

“I will stick to the results of this survey, in whatever way,” he wrote.

He added that he does not receive a “cash salary or bonus from anywhere,” so the sale would amount to his only taxable event.

At the time of writing this article on Sunday, 57% of the 3.2 million respondents had said it should go ahead with the sale: 19.3 million TSLA shares at $ 1,222 each, based on Friday’s closing price, a total of $ 23,582,600,000.

Elon Musk Twitter Poll as of November 7 at 3pm UTC. Source: Elon Musk / Twitter

A timely settlement?

As Cointelegraph reported, Recent gains in both Tesla stock and the company’s $ 1.5 billion BTC holdings pushed Musk’s net worth to more than a quarter of a trillion dollars.

In October, he warned of inflation, which he sees will persist beyond the short term.

The economic decisions of the world’s richest man have previously disrupted the Bitcoin markets, especially when Tesla stopped Bitcoin payments for its vehicles due to the cryptocurrency’s environmental credentials.

As Cointelegraph noted, the documents show that the door remains open for the decision to be reversed.

TSLA 1-week candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

