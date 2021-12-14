Bitcoin hashrate returns to all-time highs

According to various analysis platforms, the Bitcoin Hashrate has marked a new all-time high.

The level registered in recent days is very similar to that reported in the highs at the beginning of last May before the Chinese ban.

If the price of Bitcoin holds, we can expect new all-time highs for the hashrate in the coming weeks.

The year is about to end and with it, a new series of surprises continue to appear in the world of digital crypto assets since, as communicator Fernando Marcos once pointed out, “the last minute also has 60 seconds”.

The new account Bitcoin hashrate has hit an all-time high. The last time a record high was recorded, it was a few days before the mining ban was introduced in the People’s Republic of China at the beginning of last May, when the value price of a Bitcoin was approximately $ 57 thousand dollars.

New record

According to various sources, the daily peak recorded at that time was approximately 180 Eh / s, in addition to a peak every 60 minutes of approximately 190. Thus, On December 6 and 8, the daily peak once again returned to above 180 Eh / s, with hourly peaks above 190.

This means that the level registered in recent days is very similar to that reported in the highs at the beginning of last May, However, some news media have pointed out that in the last crypto sessions, a new all-time high has been registered.

Estimates

An example of the above is the specialized portal CoinWarz, which has indicated that on December 6, a maximum hourly peak of 215 Eh / s was reached, reaching higher than the 191 Eh / s registered in the fifth month of the year.

For his part, Ycharts portal marked that on December 6, a daily peak of almost 191 Eh / s was reported, compared to the 190.5 recorded on May 9, although a lower figure than the 198 reported in April of this year.

In turn, the specialized site Coin.dance, which works by using septenary averages as an allusion, has placed the average of the last seven days at 182 Eh / s, in contrast to the 178 reported at the beginning of May. Peaking at 227.66 EH7s on December 5.

Therefore, although various news media have indicated their agreement that the current Bitcoin hashrate levels are very close to or equal to the maximums reported in the days surrounding May 10, only a few have ventured to point out that a new all-time high was recently recorded.

Bitcoin hashrate, why is it growing?

Something that is striking is the fact that the value of Bitcoin in recent days, has not managed to get above $ 52 thousand dollars, reporting an average of approximately between $ 48 and $ 49 thousand dollars.These figures represent 14 percent below the level of the $ 57 thousand dollars reported at the beginning of last May., at which time the previous record was reported.

However, there may be an explanation for this apparent irregularity. In fact, in the fifth month of 2021 there were two trends that are not present today, which could have limited the presence of a higher growth registered in the hashrate, according to the media. Cryptonomist.

The first trend is related to the fact that the ban presented in China began almost a month earlier, in the middle of April, a fact that only a month later did nothing but intensify, which led to the total disappearance of the Chinese hashrate in July.

However, currently the Chinese miners are inside and there is no type of signal or element that can limit their growth.

The second trend is linked to the excessive growth of the price, which only ninety days before, had not managed to exceed $ 50 thousand dollars. If the price of Bitcoin holds, we can expect new all-time highs for the hashrate in the coming weeks.

