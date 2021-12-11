Big players keep coming to the already huge crypto industry, proving it with numbers, infrastructure and alliances that were previously undazzled in the crypto world and that portend a promising future for the scope of further adoption.

Thanks to a collaboration between Blockchain Summit Latam and Cointelegraph, led by Cristóbal Pereira, CEO of Blockchain Summit Latam and Latam Tech, and Ezio Rojas, we present a summary of 5 of the news that emerged in the market and ecosystem of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies during this week. You can also listen to it in podcast format here.