Bitcoin falters below $ 46,000 and 1 BTC surpasses 800,000 Turkish lira for the first time

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell 5% from local highs as macro pressures continued into this new week.

Chart with the 1-hour candles of the BTC / USD (Bitstamp) pair. Source: TradingView

Analysts Expect Volatile End of Year for Bitcoin Price

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the BTC / USD pair as it fell back below $ 46,000 overnight Sunday, hitting lows of $ 45,787 on Bitstamp.

The pair had reached a price of $ 48,300 before a pullback occurred, as Asian markets opened the week on a weak note thanks to the coronavirus.

“The US markets are going to have a pretty bad day as far as today goes. Also, the European markets will open in the red,” warned Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe in his most recent YouTube update.

“In fact, we are preparing for strong volatility in the final weeks of this year.”

Like others, van de Poppe noted that the strength of the US dollar puts additional friction for risk assets like Bitcoin. With the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) facing resistance, Bitcoin is struggling to maintain support in a classic inverse correlation move.

“What you want to see in a reversal structure is something like what we have been seeing in September as well,” he continued, referring to the $ 40,000 breakout at the end of that month.

Penury for those who have Turkish lira

With little to inspire Bitcoin traders in general, only the events in Turkey provided some kind of ray of hope for those who chose to diversify into BTC.

Following a further commitment to lower interest rates by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the lira (TRY), Turkey’s national currency, fell to a new all-time low of 17.8 against the dollar.

New week, new lows. #Turkey Lira plunges to another All-time low after Erdogan says Islam demands lower rates. Now down 57.4% YTD. pic.twitter.com/No6j5flgbf – Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) December 20, 2021

The new fall, which brings its losses so far this year to about 60%, has returned attention to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a possible hedge against extreme economic policy.

The BTC / TRY pair surpassed 800,000 lira in a record move overnight, having doubled in just two and a half months.

BTC / TRY (Binance) 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

To top it off, the lira fell below parity with the Egyptian pound (EGP) for the first time in history.

Erdoğan has had a murky relationship with cryptocurrencies and has taken steps to banish the Turkish consumer sector.