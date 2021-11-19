Bitcoin falls to 1-month lows after a 6% drop lowered its price to $ 56,600

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to key support levels on November 18 in a further test of the bulls’ determination.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

“Solid Market-Wide Sales” Peaks

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that The BTC / USD pair dropped out of the $ 58,400 support after several repeated tests in previous days and at the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 57,800.

Despite high volatility and challenging the $ 60,000 mark, in the last hour the price fell as low as $ 57,200, its lowest level since October 15.

“Strong sales are taking place across the market”, wrote trader and analyst Rekt Capital in his latest Twitter update.

“Sellers burnout is certainly yet to come. Watch for high-volume bars in the short term. These tend to signal that they are bottoming out after steady selling and precede a strong bounce or a bounce. total reversal of the trend “.

Exhausted sellers characterized the atmosphere in mid-September, right after the day that Bitcoin lost $ 10,000 in a single daily candle.

Similarly to then, Today’s move triggered a notable reversal in Bitcoin’s spent production profit rate (SOPR), a key metric in determining oversold price periods.

Bitcoin SOPR chart. Source: Glassnode

Illiquid supply highlights the determination of strong hands

However, at the time of writing, Bitcoin was still in the process of finding a monthly floor price.

For Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, the $ 56,000 level was the turning point for a bounce.

“If that’s the case, a relief rally could be right around the corner,” forecast.

A more optimistic Willy Woo saw buying from long-term investors as a sign that a general downtrend was far from reality.

I think I’ll call this one “buying the dip” pic.twitter.com/57kmAtycGF – Willy Woo (@woonomic) November 18, 2021

The illiquid supply of Bitcoin copied the mood, rising significantly as prices fell in a sign of strong buyer interest throughout this week.

