Bitcoin falls below $ 54,000 and stocks plummet following the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19

Deribit is the undisputed leader in the Bitcoin (BTC) options markets, and on Nov. 24 the delta 25% tilt indicator noted that sentiment among professional traders was turning “more bearish overall.”

We’ve seen 25-Delta put skew moved from around 0% to almost 10-15% pending time to expiry since beginning of Nov implying a more bearish overall sentiment.

Premiums for downward protection are getting more expensive.

In the short term, this expiry has a Max pain of $ 58k. https://t.co/jhpT1riX3g – Deribit (@DeribitExchange) November 24, 2021

Bitcoin price appears to be following a descending channel since November 9, so a “bearish” signal could be a reflection of the 22% drop from the all-time high of $ 69,000.

Price of the Bitcoin / USD pair on Bitstamp. Source: TradingView

The 25% slope of the delta compares the call and put options side by side. It will be positive when the premium of the protection put options is higher than that of the similar risk calls, indicating a bearish sentiment.

The opposite occurs when market makers are bullish, and this pushes the indicator of the 25% slope of the delta into negative territory.

30-day behavior of the 25% slope of the Bitcoin options delta. Source: laevitas.ch

Readings between -8% and + 8% are generally considered neutral, so Deribit’s analysis is correct when it states that there was a considerable shift towards “fear” on 23 November.. However, that movement softened on November 26, as the indicator was now at + 8%, ceasing to support the bearish stance of traders.

What happened in the futures markets?

To confirm if this movement was specific to this type of instrument, we must also analyze the futures markets.

The futures premium (also known as the “base rate”) measures the difference between long-term futures contracts and current levels of the spot market. In healthy markets an annualized premium of between 5% and 15% is expected, a situation known as contango.

This price difference is due to sellers demanding more money to hold liquidation longer, and a red flag is raised each time this indicator fades or turns negative, which is known as “backwardation“.

Base rate of 3-month Bitcoin futures. Source: laevitas.ch

Unlike the 25% incline of the options delta, which has shifted towards “fear”, The main risk metric for futures was relatively stable at 11% between November 16 and 25. Despite a small drop, its current 9% is neutral for futures markets and not even close to a bearish stance.

Traders mainly use call options

One can only hypothesize as to why professional traders and market makers using the Bitcoin options markets are overcharging for put options. Perhaps they fear an imminent risk after a US Senate Committee requested information on the stablecoin issuance on November 23.

The same Tuesday, The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System announced that it was working on a series of “policy sprints” aimed at addressing regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency industry. Administrative bodies will potentially adjust the rules of compliance and application of existing laws and regulations.

However, that does not explain why these uncertainties were not reflected in the Bitcoin futures markets. So you have to wonder if the 25% indicator of the options delta should not be taken into account in that case.

Open interest in Bitccoin options for December 31. Source: Coinglass.com

The December 31 Bitcoin option expiration is 60% of the current open interest, which is a total exposure of $ 13.4 billion. As the chart above shows, there is practically no interest in put options above $ 60,000.

Considering that the call options are 145% larger than the protection put options for December 31, one should not worry too much about how market makers are valuing these instruments. Therefore, the 25% slope of the options delta should not matter much at this time despite the bearish alert from Deribit.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

