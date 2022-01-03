Bitcoin Falls Below $ 47,000 As Rising US Dollar Holds BTC Price Performance Down

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $ 47,000 level on January 3 when the first Wall Street trading days of 2022 got off to a modest start.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum steals the spotlight

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair was trading in a tight range when the week started, with traders split on short-term results.

“It’s only a matter of time before BTC breaks out, and the later, the stronger it will rise “, summarized the popular Twitter account Galaxy.

“The first trimester is just up. You heard it here first.”

But nevertheless, that optimism is far from universal. For Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, the time had come to take a closer look at altcoins than BTC.

“Good bounce for Ethereum and I think it has hit the bottom”, He said on the status of the ETH / USD pair on Monday.

“Additional confirmation is still needed, but it shows more strength than Bitcoin at this point. Final confirmation above $ 4,100.”

The ETH / USD pair is up more than 2% in 24 hours at the time of writing, and BTC / USD, by contrast, did not show any inclination to tackle even daily highs.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

In macro markets, the S&P 500 rose a bit at the Wall Street open, amid predictions that the first half of the year would be another boon for stocks overall thanks to the prospect of key interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the US dollar experienced a sudden boost on Monday, with the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) rapidly gaining, as usual, to the detriment of Bitcoin.

1-hour candlestick chart of the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY). Source: TradingView

Never mind the bearish divergence

Among Bitcoin-focused analysts, meanwhile, TechDev led efforts to nullify the downtrend, arguing that on-chain indicators do not support a bearish thesis.

Concerns about the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence (MACD) pale in comparison to more fundamental indicators that have yet to show a bearish outlook, he said at the weekend.

4/ The 2 points are valid to point out, but I don’t focus on them as they’ve not been historically accurate at identifying macro cycle trend changes. 2 that have? Macro LLs and 2W RSI floor breaks. Neither of which have happened. If they do, my macro outlook will change. pic.twitter.com/qUedP5juZ8 – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) January 3, 2022

The 2 points are valid for pointing, but I am not concentrating on them as they have not been historically accurate in identifying macrocycle trend reversals. 2 what do they have? 2-week macro LLs and RSI breakouts. Neither of which has happened. If they do, my macroeconomic outlook will change.

With conviction remaining high and selling declining, TechDev was in good company.

“In case no one knew, we’ve come a long way since nerdy retail hodlers were the buyers of last resort.”, added businessman Alistair Milne.

“Now we have billionaires, multinationals and countries waiting to buy the dips. Whoever is considering the other side of the trade needs to have their head examined in my opinion.”

Some believe that a new influx of institutional interest is set to begin this month.

