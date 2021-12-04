Bitcoin Could 'Consolidate Through 2022' After Mass Sweep Send Price To $ 41,000

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading close to $ 47,000 on December 4 after a sudden drop confirmed the bulls’ worst nightmares with 22% daily losses.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Cryptocurrency settlements exceed $ 2.5 billion

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC / USD reached local lows of $ 41,960 on Bitstamp, its lowest level since September 30.

When the panic hit, the leveraged positions unraveled and traders capitulated, the 24-hour cryptocurrency cross-liquidations surpassed $ 2.5 billion.

Cryptocurrency settlement chart. Source: Coinglass

“$ 50,000 is likely to be a resistance for a decent amount of time now, unless it’s amazing stuff,” summarized filbfilb, co-founder of the Decentrader trading platform, in a new post-move synopsis.

“The dump size and distribution are likely to consolidate in the first quarter of next year. The mission to the Moon is not dead, but some will think the cycle is over.”

The scale of the decline removed some major support levels, including Bitcoin’s $ 1 trillion asset valuation, which was previously a popular option for long bets.

As Cointelegraph reported, concern over trader behavior was present as recently as Friday, as data showed that the market could easily be over-leveraged at previous levels close to $ 60,000.

With that leverage now nearly removed, the optimism among familiar faces remained, with Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe announcing the under $ 42,000 spike as a “bottom.”

“We are still in a bull market”, added.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin simply avoided an attack at the $ 40,000 support, something that would be a reason to “turn bearish” if a weekly resistance forms, analyst TechDev said.

“Wait. Relax. The market will reveal it.” said to Twitter followers.

“If the bull phase of the cycle deviates substantially from history, expect any bear phase to do the same.”

Ethereum retains strength in the BTC pair

A small ray of light came from Ether (ETH), which was approaching a rematch of its highest levels since mid-2018.

Losing less than Bitcoin in the slide against the dollar, ETH / BTC broke the trend to pass 0.0831.

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

However, the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell more than 10% against the US dollar, led by Polkadot (DOT) with 21%.