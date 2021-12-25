Bitcoin battles bears 'on the offensive' as Christmas delivers $ 50,000 gift for BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) held $ 50,000 through December 25, as BTC bulls avoided a nasty surprise on Christmas Day.

1-hour candlestick chart for the BTC / USD (Bitstamp) pair. Source: TradingView

Do “bears turn to bulls” in the short term?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC / USD held support at $ 50,000 over the weekend, having oscillated after local highs above $ 51,500.

The pair was calm as the Christmas season began, with less liquidity yet to manifest itself in the form of volatile price movements.

With most taking a break from trading and analyzing, the closest target to the upside remained the $ 1 trillion market cap valuation level at $ 53,000.

For popular trader Pentoshi, a sticking point could arise in the way sellers actively reduce BTC / USD to $ 46,000 liquidity, only to later buy back for a bounce.

“Right now the bears are on the offensive. They lower the price to 46,000 but there was a lot of liquidity at rest there = they prevent the price from moving. They start to close short positions and buy something again.” offered as a forecast.

“Bears become short-term bulls like me.”

Scenario chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Pentoshi / Twitter

Beyond that, the annual close was not yet a major topic of interest, and Bitcoin was nonetheless up $ 21,000 compared to the start of 2021.

The halving cycle average at $ 100,000 is yet to die

Meanwhile, the creator of the stock-to-flow model, PlanB, took stock at the end of the year.

Having drawn fresh criticism for comments on Twitter that he claimed were misinterpreted, the popular analyst said that Bitcoin was still delivering on its model’s predictions this month.

As Cointelegraph reported, stock-to-flow parameters provide significant leeway when it comes to spot pricing, which is nonetheless valuable to PlanB and others.

Ad2 – S2F model intact

Key is that BTC USD51K is still within 1 standard deviation band of S2F model (roughly USD50K-USD200K, see chart). If BTC stays within 1sd band for the next 2.5 yrs, then S2F model is still valid and indeed useful for me. Of course you should make your own call. pic.twitter.com/cFpRdewUJ5 – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) December 24, 2021

While $ 135,000 this month, a forecast from the recently invalidated floor model, turned out to be overly optimistic, that figure as the average price for this halving cycle remains in play.