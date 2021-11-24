The Spanish company Bit2Me will keep part of its funds in Prosegur Crypto, Prosegur Cash’s cryptocurrency custody service. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

“We have chosen Prosegur Crypto as the most advanced solution among all the current custody solutions that exist in the market,” said Leif Ferreira, co-founder and CEO of Bit2Me.

“We are very satisfied that a company like Bit2Me has trusted our custody solution. The Crypto Bunker is, without a doubt, one of the most innovative and secure solutions that exist in the world. The physical-digital combination solves real problems for many operators in the crypto ecosystem. The managers of these funds are increasingly aware of the need to have the most advanced capabilities for the protection of their assets and Prosegur Crypto responds to this need without having to address the high investments they require ”, said Raimundo Castilla, CEO by Prosegur Crypto

On the other hand, according to the statement, Prosegur Crypto will have Bit2me as one of its providers to secure large movements of cryptocurrencies in the so-called OTC (over-the-counter) markets.

Last July, Cointelegraph en Español reported that Prosegur Crypto had created its first bunker for the custody of digital assets. As explained from that firm, the solution had cybersecurity systems that provided the patented technology of GK8.

“It is based on a ´Inaccessibility 360´ approach that incorporates more than 100 protection measures in six integrated layers of security,” they highlighted at that time.

