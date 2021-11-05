It could be known through the Bit2me twitter account (@ bit2me) the first step in the local economy of Spanish restaurants to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for the consumption of the services offered through the restaurant chain. The advance is promoted by the combination of the payment platform, in conjunction with the neo-restoration company Restalia (@Restalia), who announced their pilot project to accept payment with cryptocurrencies at the local “100 montaditos” (@ 100montaditos) of the La Vaguada shopping center in Madrid. Customers can pay with almost 70 different crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana or B2M the native token of the Bit2Me platform. As reviewed by the Financial Journal, This would be the first agreement between Spanish multinationals to specify the payment of virtual currencies within the national territory.

Restalia Holding, the subsidiary behind 100montaditos that will serve as a pilot for the program, has a presence in more than 13 countries and is considered one of the most successful Spanish multinationals thanks to its presence in more than 300 cities. Its flagship for growth is the 100montaditos restaurant, which, from its official website, consider as one of the subsidiaries that has most favored the international expansion of the multibrand in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

The perfect synergy between innovative businesses and cryptocurrencies?

The intention of the Restalia Group lies in innovating in disruptive brands in the market, wanting to capture consumer trends in cities with a global presence, its interest points to low-cost remodeling investments, which can be carried out in an agile way in less than three weeks, This in order to allow financing plans to capture the exclusive opportunities of each market.

That is why, taking the pilot project through 100montaditos, can open the way to a massification of restaurants belonging to the subsidiary that join the initiative, everything will depend on the results obtained and the acceptance received by its customers. What cannot be overlooked is that the Restalia Group intends to “get ahead of its competitors and advance in terms of cryptocurrencies due to the growing number of consumers who use this type of currency”, he said in a comment shared for the digital newspaper, Voz Populi.

It was also possible to know that Restalia’s corporate director, believes that “the company is constantly working and studying the systems of the future (…) Our goal is to be able to use technology to our advantage and study new ways to offer franchisees and users the best possible service ”. In addition, the COO and co-founder of Bit2Me, Andrei Manuel, has pointed out that “the world is changing towards a new form of payments, an alternative ecosystem that is imporable due to its acceptance among people (…) Companies that understand and work towards that management are the ones that will be leaders in their sectors and will be at the forefront of innovation ”. Both comments made for the portal, Information.

