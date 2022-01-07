BioWare talks about the new Dragon Age and Mass Effect

We know that currently BioWare he is very busy working on Dragon age 4 as well as the next installment of Mass effect. Beyond a few images and conceptual arts, the reality is that we have not had any information on either of these two projects, but it seems that that will finally change shortly.

By means of a new publication, Gary McKay, general manager at BioWare, said they were still working hard on these games and can’t wait to reveal more details about it:

“We continue to work hard on the next iterations of Dragon Age and Mass Effect. I am seeing incredible work from both teams. If you’re curious about Mass Effect, I’d say take a look at the poster we released during N7 Day. If you look closely, you will find a couple of curious clues; I count at least five surprises, each one pointing to the incredible future of Mass Effect. As for Dragon Age, we have a group of talented veterans working on the next installment in the franchise. We are focused on creating a single-player experience which is based on decisions that do matter. I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on and can’t wait to share more details in the future. Until then, thanks for being part of our story. “

Sadly that’s where the details go, but due to the importance and relevance of both games, it is likely that this year we will finally learn new information. It could even be that we see the first gameplay for one of them. We still do not know the release date for the new Dragon Age or Mass EffectBut BioWare had better take the time to deliver experiences worthy of our time.

Editor’s note: This is exactly the problem I have when a game is announced so far in advance. I understand that BioWare already wanted to tell us what they were working on, but I think they should start revealing significant details about some of these games now. They can’t keep releasing posters and concept arts.

Via: ComicBook