In May, Bioware released the highly anticipated Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the compilation of the trilogy starring Commander Shepard and the members of the Normandy, which contains all the content that was released at the time for all three titles. Two months after its launch, Bioware shows a graph with the decisions made throughout the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

It has been from a publication in the official account of Twitter of Mass Effect where we have been able to observe the graph, filled with data and comparisons about the most important decisions during the trilogy, and what the users chose at the time, showing us the different paths that can be done during the trilogy. Before displaying the graph, warn that, obviously, it is full of spoilers of the 3 installments, so, if you have not enjoyed them, it is best to wait to see the graph, so as not to gut anything from the plot.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC, becoming an essential pack for fans of the saga, science fiction lovers, or simply users who want to give this franchise a chance.