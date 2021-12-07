Bioware reveals when we will receive more information about Dragon Age 4, among other details

At this point, very little we know about the next installment of Dragon Age, more commonly known as Dragon Age 4. After the launch of Dragon Age: Inquisition, the latest installment in the saga, the company has been working on its sequel. , sending us very little information about your address. Nevertheless, last year at The Game Awards We were able to witness a cinematic trailer announcing this new installment officially.

In a recent post in the official blogs of the company, we have been able to read how Bioware reveals when we’ll get more information about Dragon Age 4. In it, they have ensured that the study is currently immersed in the development of the next title, which will focus on a single player, that is, finally lacking multiplayer aspects.

In the beginning, Dragon Age was not going to have dragons

As they comment in the same post, the company is looking forward to sharing more information with all the players next year, so it seems that we will have to wait until 2022 in order to receive more information about it.

If you are interested in introducing yourself to the saga, Dragon Age: Inquisition, its latest installment, is available on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, thanks to the EA Access catalog.