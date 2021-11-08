Mass Effect is one of BioWare’s most beloved sagas, and it is not surprising, since the trilogy of Commander Shepard and company accompanied us for years in three excellent titles, which we were able to enjoy recently with graphical improvements in the Mass Effect : Legendary Edition. Yesterday was a special day for fans of the franchise, as “N7 Day” is celebrated on November 7, where advertisements related to the brand are produced. Well, taking advantage of the day, BioWare Reveals New Concept Art for Upcoming Mass Effect, which leaves us with even more intrigue.

It has been in the official account of Mass effect from Twitter where, as a last surprise yesterday, they showed a concept art of the next title of the franchise that is in development, leaving even more doubts. With rumors that this installment would be set after Mass Effect 3’s “Destruction” finale, This art shows us a landed ship in front of a crater, which is shaped like the head of geth, a race of synthetics well known in the Shepard trilogy, and 5 members of the ship’s crew approaching the crater.

We can get little more from this concept art, but everything indicates that BioWare will put aside the plot of the Ryders for Andromeda and will return with the Shepard storyline, after the events of the end of its trilogy. It will be very interesting to see what BioWare decides to tell us, and if they surpass what was seen in Andromeda and, hopefully, in the original trilogy.