There’s still a long way to go until we finally see the new Mass Effect on store shelves, but it looks like development continues to progress slowly but steadily, within BioWare and there is reason for hope in the game. The team has revealed a new detail that aims to bring out The ultimate game of PS5 and Xbox series X | S and, without a doubt, it will excite the fans. The new Mass Effect will use Unreal Engine 5.

The confirmation that the new Mass Effect will use Unreal Engine 5 comes from producer Brenon Holmes, who a couple of days ago shared a post on his personal Twitter account with several job vacancies for programmers with knowledge of Unreal Engine 4 and 5. “BioWare is hiring talented programmers with UE4 / 5 experience! Come join our team and work with us on the next Mass Effect game!” Says the producer.

That the new Mass Effect makes use of Unreal Engine 5 may be one of the great steps forward that the franchise needs after the stumble of Mass Effect: Andromeda, which was blamed a lot of bugs and graphical errors of all kinds despite its good visual finish. Andromeda made use of the EA’s famous and controversial Frostbyte engine, the same that they would be using in Dragon Age 4.

In recent days, games like Hellblade 2 or the technical demo of The Matrix Awakening have shown that Unreal Engine 5 aims to be one of the most powerful and used engines of the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles. We’ll see what the BioWare team is capable of doing for the return of Mass Effect.

