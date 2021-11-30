New BioShock leaks indicate that the next game will be called BioShock Isolation, as well as giving us details. Everything in this note.

Less and less is missing for the ceremony of the Games Awards, the most important video game awards ceremony on the planet where Cultura Geek will be a jury. This event is not only important because of the votes and the awards, but also because it is the moment in which many companies give information about their work for 2022. Everything seems to indicate that this time we have news from an old acquaintance: BioShock.

For a long time they have been working on the new installment of BioShock, a much loved franchise… but one that is keeping us waiting. Finally, after so many years, it seems that a preview of the game is close according to leaks from a user of Twitter.

Oops leaks, an account dedicated to leake games, leaked some interesting facts that could get to have the new installment of BioShock. First, the title would be BioShock Isolation. This name is because we will be within only two cities that would be at war. These two cities would be one on top of the other. In addition, they would be divided as a rich and free society at the top, while the bottom will be isolated and poor.

Outside of the section on the history that BioShock Isolation will have, it is worth mentioning the possible use of Unreal Engine 5 For their develpment. This use of the Engine would be in charge of Irrational games, creators of the saga.

At the moment there are still no more details about BioShock, it must also be borne in mind that this leak has not yet been denied or confirmed. On the other hand, we cannot know precisely when we will know the official information, since it was thought to be in early 2022, although with the Games Awards ceremony we may be able to dream of it being earlier.

