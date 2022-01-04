In February 2014, Ken Levine dissolved the long-standing Irrational Games studio and went on to create Ghost Story Games. This developer set the goal of creating an ambitious new work directed by the creator of BioShock. Eight years have passed and no news is known officially on what the team is working on.

Now, thanks to Bloomberg, we have been able to know that the development of the title is being really problematic. Many direction changes and restarts in the project They have ended up weighing down the work done, as explained by up to 15 employees, both current and former. And it is that the responsibility of the chaos points directly to Levine.

According to sources, the creative directly imposes your vision on different aspects of the game and even intimidates or defies those who do not meet their expectations. In fact, a running joke among the staff talks about Kenception, a reference to Christopher Nolan’s movie about introducing an idea into a person’s mind without their realizing it.

Jason Schreier explains that Take-Two, owner of Ghost Story Games, has consented all this development time because they trust a figure as relevant as Ken Levine. However, the employees consulted point out that freedom of action ended up becoming detrimental to work and their mental well-being. “When it goes continuously in cycles and you no longer align, you get tired of being a part of it. I was not really happy anymore,” explains Mike Snight, a former employee.

An ambition too great

The goal that Ken Levine had in mind was to produce a title under the concept of “narrative LEGO”. This results in each player’s experience would be different, with the characters reacting in different ways to the actions and transferring the action to various settings.

Beyond the original 11 Irrational Games employees who remained in the new studio, Levine assured the new workers that had gotten a special deal with Take-Two. They would get great financial stability and massive artistic freedom, plus Levine would report directly to the company and would not be overseen by 2K Games.

With the launch frame set for fall 2017, the play was aimed to be a sci-fi shooter set in a space station inhabited by three factions, similar to what we could see in the BioShock installments. However, Levine’s ambition was too great for his staff; less than 30 people.

Although Take-Two executives stopped by the office occasionally, trust in Levine remained. Giovanni Pasteris, one of the first employees, tells the media what he thinks was the mistake in this whole situation:

“The ideas and ambitions were great. But the goal just grew and grew without worrying about the team’s ability to do so before our fall 2017 deadline. Ken wanted to make a triple-A game with an ‘inexpensive’ team size. It was never going to happen. “

Another of the sticking points in the development has been the Levine’s constant tendency to scrap months of work. New indie trends were heavily influencing Levine’s vision, so he continually asked the team to adapt the strengths of works like Dead Cells or Void Bastards. Squad members reveal that these changes were demoralizing and slowed their careers.

Finally, the date for the arrival of a game that doesn’t even have a name it has been continually being postponed. This is one of the biggest drawbacks that Ghost Story Games has and one that has frustrated employees so much.