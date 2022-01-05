Levine would be a nefarious boss in the development of his new video game.

On the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation Ken Levine and 2K wowed the video game industry with Bioshock, a saga of video games that within the shooter genre that gave great weight to the story and that was a turning point in many ways, thus materializing Bioshock and Bioshoch Infinite, games directed by the creative unlike Bioshock 2.

It must be said that this is not surprising, since in the past Levine was responsible for System Shock 2, which already gave him enough credits as a developer. However, it should be noted that Levine has been almost a decade without a new title, especially after his departure from 2K before the closure of Irrational Games in 2014. However, it seems that even in his new studio things are not going as expected.

Ken Levine’s new video game is not without its problems

Following his departure from Irrational Games, Levine founded Ghost Story Games with the idea of ​​creating narrative games that drank from what he learned in Bioshock. This on paper gave the fans a lot of hope, especially since this studio would have a high budget. However, a Bloomberg report would have revealed that the development of the new game is being chaotic, even causing a large part of the employees to leave the study.

It should be noted that former studio workers have pointed to Levine as the culprit of this situation, since they point to him as a nefarious and perfectionist director who complicates development and even creates a toxic environment with those developers who do not follow his orders strictly. At least it must be said that, as far as is known, the studio did not crunch any employees, which is appreciated in the current times that the video game industry lives.

Given this, another worker highlights that the problem with the study is that Levine intends to create a triple AAA with a small team, which makes it unsuitable for this task. It should be mentioned that these types of cases are very common, since, above all a production must have good planning to come to fruition. We’ll see if Levine can fix it, but hopefully not at the expense of his workers.

