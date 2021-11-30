We know that a fourth installment of BioShock It’s already in development, but we don’t have any official details yet. To date, a lot of leaked data has come out, and this time, the possible name that this title will bear has also been revealed.

Via Twitter, an account known as Oops Leaks published the following information about BioShock 4:

– Set in a new and isolated dystopian city. – Unreal Engine 5 – Developed by Irrational Games veterans who worked on Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3, Deus Ex: MD – It will be announced in early 2022. “

And as you can see, apparently it will be named BioShock Isolation, although I don’t think this is going to be the final name of the product.

Apparently, it will be set in an “isolated dystopian city, that is, we will not return or Rapture nor to Columbia. Similarly, it is mentioned that it will be being created with Unreal Engine 5, something that had previously been leaked. And finally, it is said that it would be announced during the first quarter of 2022.

As I told you before, Cloud Chamber, a study made up of several former employees of Irrational Games, confirmed that they were already working on the project, but we will have to wait until next year (supposedly) to know the official details.

Editor’s note: Frankly, it is doubtful that the fourth installment of BioShock will carry that name. After all, Alien: Isolation is still a relatively new game and there would surely be a lot of confusion, and perhaps legal issues between the two titles.

