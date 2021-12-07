BioShock 4 story and setting leaked

A few weeks ago, we had a leak related to BioShock 4, which revealed the supposed name of the project. Well now we have another leak, although this time, it is related to the history and setting of this future title.

During the recent podcast of Sacred Symbols, Colin Moriarty, journalist and video game insider, shared the first details of BioShock 4. Moriarty states that Cloud chamber is planning to release the game in 2022, and it will be set in a fictional city of the Antarctica during the decade of the 60s.

“It takes place in a fictional city in Antarctica in the 60s called Borealis. The game is codenamed ‘Parkside’… I’ve been told that the development team is trying really hard to get it right. Internally, the game is very confidential and apparently totally secret. They understand that this game will be highly comparable to what BioShock creator Kevin Levine is doing. By the way, Take-Two will also be distributing Levine’s new game. “

Moriarty He also states that this new story will be connected to the previous installments of the franchise, although he could not reveal more details about it.

Editor’s note: It seems that it is a matter of time before we have the official details of this game. If they really want to release it in 2022, then it’s easy to assume their first trailer could even be shown during The Game Awards this week.

Via: VGC