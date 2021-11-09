LaSalud.mx .-Touching the subject of bioethics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is extremely delicate because it implies the impact that the application of this technology can have on the lives of users, he said. Jaime Latapí López, moderator of episode 4 of Prospects Forum, prior to XVIII International Congress “The Hospital of the Future”, event organized by the Mexican Society of Specialized Health Architects (SMAES), the International Federation of Health Care Engineering (IFHE) and the Inter-American Conference for Social Security (CISS).

The forum, which was held virtually in Virtual Venue platform, where users create an avatar and interact, he referred to AI and support capacity.

“Support capacity is understood as the great set of decisions to face the challenges of the future”, Indicated the architect Luis Enrique López Cardiel, president of the XVIII congress, who added that episode 4 represents the outcome of an event that has been particularly like a great experiment, not only because of the way it has been broadcast, under a virtual reality platform, but also because of the background and content thereof.

The first speaker of the Foresight Forum, Dr. Jorge Enrique Linares Salgado placeholder image, touched on the topic “Bioethical principles for AI in health systems” and raised problems and risks of AI.

In his perspective he indicated that Artificial Intelligence Systems, (SIA), can perform very complex tasks equivalent to those performed by human intelligence as joint information processes, calculate and predict patterns, learn and adapt responses and actions to changing situations, among others.

“They already surpass human intelligence in their ability to process massive data, big data almost instantly”, He stated.

Before architects and engineers specialized in issues of infrastructure for health and the treatment of diseases, doctors, researchers, economists and sociologists, among many other specialists on the subject, Linares Salgado said that “this is already very remarkable and some think that in the future AI may collectively surpass all the capabilities of human intelligence”.

It has been thought, explained the expert, that AI could improve care with digital tools that facilitate the work of health professionals; promote a new care model, through the use of big data and a public assistance network for access to immediate, safer, and confidential consultations for the benefit of patients. Likewise, generate information of interest for research and monitoring of public health in public and private entities, for example, for epidemiological research and to establish databases to develop systems and commercial applications that would use the health information of patients.

However, AI today already poses various challenges and risks. On the one hand, AI machines can restrict people’s autonomy, affect their decision-making and reasoning abilities (the use of cell phones exemplified). Also, he pointed out that they can influence policy and decision-making by employing discriminatory biases in their algorithms.

He indicated that the AIS, in public health, have main purposes such as diagnosis, analysis of patterns, studies and prevention, care and medical intervention; massive collection of information that comes from personal data, so it is imperative that this information processed such as big data and data mining techniques is not disseminated or sold to private and for-profit companies, or to companies that operate health insurance .

For his part, the teacher Gustavo Olaiz Barragan, Deputy Director of Public Policies and Bioethics of the National Bioethics Commission, delved into aspects of public policy on AI, and contextualized the bioethical work and its imprint on artificial intelligence. He also spoke of international regulations on Bioethics.

In her opening message, the president of the SMAES, Briseyda Reséndiz Márquez welcomed and acknowledged the teacher’s participation Álvaro Velarca Hernández, Secretary General of the Inter-American Conference on Social Security (CISS) and Dr. Daisy Corrales Diaz, director of the Inter-American Center for Social Security Studies (CIESS), for their support, follow-up and the opportunity to broadcast episode 4 from the CIESS Benito Coquet auditorium.

He shared with them a message dedicated to the “pink month” of awareness against breast cancer, inaugurated by the WHO as a way to promote early detection and appropriate treatment in order to prevent, increase survival and reduce the negative effects of this type of cancer.

The Prospectives Forum is a space for reflection whose purpose is to introduce the advances and convergence between Artificial Intelligence and Health and is part of the preliminary activities of the 18th. International Congress Hospital del Futuro SMAES and International Seminar on Prospects IFHE 2021 Regenerate Health with Artificial Intelligence, to be held in a mixed format (virtual and face-to-face) from November 6 to 10 of this year, based in Mexico City.

DZ