Originally from China, ‘Bīng gè jú‘is a popular social media star, the girl is often part of large fashion ad campaigns in the country of the’ Great Wall ‘. For a long time, the girl has begun to venture into the world of cosplay and his recreation of Raiden shogun from Genshin Impact it’s simply more than his fans bargained for.

Bing ge ju is very popular in Chinese networks, the girl is very photogenic and, recently, she has started to create some cosplay, it is surprising the love she has put into this cosplay since it is the first that the girl performs, with only see the love and dedication you have put into Raiden, you might be a big fan of the RPG of myHoYo.

Raiden It is one of the many characters available within Genshin Impact, in fact, it is also one of the most used by players to join their teams. The construction of Raiden It is very special and it seems that this has been the key to Bing ge ju decide to replicate it.

The cosplay is perfect, the details put into the costume of the popular character from Genshin Impact, it’s amazing. The girl hasn’t shared many details about how she made her costume, but it’s amazing. The account of Instagram de Bing ge ju has a large number of followers, who have not stopped mentioning how beautiful her cosplay is.

“Raiden Shougun. She controls a puppet while meditating within the Plane of Euthymia, she is the current Electro Archon of Inazuma. Come join me for version 2! 3 of Genshin Impact today using the link in my ig story! ” says the girl in her post. I recommend you go through his Instagram and see a little of his content.