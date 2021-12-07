Binéfar joins the Municipal Cattle-Meat Network highlighting this sector as the main generator of employment in the municipality - Information platform

The initiative is promoted by the interprofessional organizations Asici, Avianza, Intercun, Interovic, Interporc and Provacuno. The agreement recognizes the relevance of the meat-livestock chain for the Binéfar economy, where it is the main generator of employment in the municipality and has been present in the territory for more than 50 years

November 30, 2021. The Binéfar City Council (Huesca) has joined the Municipal Livestock-Meat Network, a platform with which the interprofessional organizations of the meat chain (Asici, Avianza, Intercun, Interovic, Interporc and Provacuno) want to thank the vital role they play municipalities to facilitate the development of this activity in rural areas.

The municipal plenary session of this municipality of Huesca has approved in its November session a motion in support of the meat-livestock chain due to its great relevance in rural areas, where it represents more than two million jobs nationwide, and because it is one of the pillars of the Spanish agri-food sector.

The Councilor for Development and Sustainable Development, Yolanda Gracia, highlighted that Binéfar and its region «They are known for their long agricultural and agro-industrial tradition in the sector at the national level, with important processing industries that are the basis of the local economy, and therefore regional. Likewise, in the municipality there is the headquarters of the Binéfar Agricultural Market and that of important livestock associations ”. Given the relationship that unites this sector with the local economy, and with a view to ensuring that it continues to be a lever for future economic growth, the plenary session has approved this motion that declares the meat-livestock sector as one of the fundamental economic levers for the future of economic activity in rural areas and, specifically, Binéfar.

Likewise, it has been decided to materialize this recognition by joining the Network of municipalities for the meat-livestock chain, established with the purpose of giving visibility to this sector at the national level. In addition, regional and national administrations are urged to take the necessary measures to strengthen the sector in the municipalities, thus contributing to a sustainable and resilient rural development model, which allows guaranteeing and developing a fundamental economic sector for our societies. rural.

The Municipal Livestock-Meat Network to which Binéfar has joined is an initiative that also aspires to become a platform for dialogue between the private and public sectors at the municipal level. The objective is to seek synergies to promote the conditions that have allowed the livestock-meat chain to become the main economic engine of many of the country’s municipalities and cities. The economic and social power of the chain has also allowed its activity to become one of the main backbones of Rural Spain. The main reason is the ability of livestock and meat companies to create quality jobs in the municipalities, which allows many residents to continue living in the same towns where they were born and depopulation is mitigated. With the permanence of the inhabitants, other problems related to population decline are also avoided, such as the loss of social services, leisure alternatives, etc.

The importance of the livestock-meat chain in the Spanish economy

The impact of the livestock-meat chain is also significant at the national level, where it contributes close to 44,000 million euros to the national GDP and generates 672,000 direct jobs. In addition, the activity mobilizes two million associated jobs that are framed in a varied selection of activities such as agricultural production aimed at feeding livestock and professionals in the veterinary, feed, animal health, logistics and transport sectors and auxiliary industries.

Livestock activity takes place in more than 350,000 farms throughout the national geography that make a contribution of 16,000 million euros to Final Agricultural Production, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. In addition, during 2020, the Spanish meat industry put on the markets a total of 7.6 million tons of meats and 1.4 million tons of processed meat worth 27,957 million euros. With this production, Spain’s food sovereignty with regard to meats has been ensured and it has also allowed 3.2 million tons of meats and various processed products to be exported to markets around the world. These transactions have reached a value of 8,660 million euros, with a growth of 21% in foreign turnover and in volume with respect to the figures of the previous year. These figures have a special strategic relevance at a time when international trade is suffering a strong setback and where the livestock-meat chain has emerged as a guarantee to maintain the positive balance of the balance of payments.

How to join the Network

The municipalities that wish to be part of the Municipal Livestock-Meat Network must approve in the municipal plenary session an institutional declaration in favor of the meat-livestock chain and accompany this decision with a communicative action. All the necessary information about the process, the purposes of the Municipal Network and the contact form are available at the platform website.

The Municipal Network for the livestock-meat chain intends to be a reflection of the great diversity that exists in Spain. For this reason, it intends that in the medium term its members include localities from all geographical areas of the country and that they are governed by political forces of all kinds. The initiative also takes care of demographic representativeness with the participation of municipalities of all sizes, including those under 5,000 inhabitants, where the positive impact of the activity is even more notable.