Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation division of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has led a funding round for the Multichain cross-chain protocol, formerly known as Anyswap.

Shortly after renaming Anyswap last week, Multichain has raised $ 60 million in a seed funding round led by Binance Labs, as the company officially announced on December 21.

Other participants in the collection were important venture capital companies and investors in the sector. such as Sequoia China, IDG Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Primitive Ventures, DeFiance Capital, Circle Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, HashKey, and Magic Ventures.

Aside from providing equity investment for Multichain, Binance is also building a stronger relationship with the cross-chain protocol.. On December 20, Multichain announced that it is now officially recommended as a tool for linking bToken between chains through Binance’s smart contract platform, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

BSC said that Multichain is “one of the largest routers in BSC”, providing “a non-custodial and multi-party computing model to ensure the security of assets in the chain”.

Thank you, Binance Smart Chain, for promoting Multichain as an officially recommended bridge. Multichain’s top priority is ensuring the safety of the assets in the chain.

Founded in July 2020, Anyswap was originally positioned as a decentralized cross-chain exchange. The platform gradually evolved to Multichain, a cross-chain routing protocol (CRP) that provides a mature CRP system in real time, allowing interoperability across multiple networks., including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Moonriver, and others.

According to the announcement, the total value locked in Multichain now stands at more than $ 5 billion, and the number of users exceeds 300,000. Multichain co-founder Zhaojun said that the protocol connects “more public and cryptoactive blockchains than anyone else, with lower transaction fees, shorter bridging time and higher levels of security”.

The funds raised in the seed round will be used to grow the team and the ecosystem, including research and development teams focused on cryptocurrency algorithms, audits and security.the firm said.

Officially launched in September 2020, BSC is a decentralized financial solution to bring programmability and interoperability to the Binance chain, relying on a system of 21 validators with the Proof of Staked Authority consensus.. BSC has been growing in popularity this year; the network reached an all-time high of more than 16 million daily transactions on November 25.

