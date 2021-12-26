The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has fined Binance Turkey 8 million lira (about $ 750,000) after the exchange failed the financial watchdog’s audit to monitor compliance. of the rules against money laundering (AML).

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board, which serves as Turkey’s financial intelligence unit under the Ministry of Finance and Treasury, found that Binance’s operations in Turkey are guilty of violating laws that seek to prevent the laundering of money acquired by criminal means. . According to the local media outlet Anadolu Agency, MASAK carried out an audit of Law No. 5549 on the Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds of Crime, also known as the AML Law.

The Anti-Money Laundering Law in Turkey requires companies to identify and verify the personally identifiable information of customers on the platform, which includes details such as last name, date of birth, TC identification number (the Turkish equivalent to the social security number) together with the type and number of identity documents. The law also requires companies to immediately notify the government of suspicious activity within 10 days.

As Cointelegraph Turkey reported, the watchdog imposed the highest possible administrative fine of 8 million Turkish lira for the alleged infringement. Furthermore, this deadline also coincides with the day that President Erdoğan announced the completion of a cryptocurrency bill that will soon be handed over to the Turkish Parliament for approval.

With this, Binance also becomes the first cryptocurrency company to be fined by the Turkish government. Additionally, MASAK is working closely with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global regulator against money laundering and terrorist financing, according to former Finance and Costs Minister Lutfi Elvan:

“The FATF has called for action against cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms.”

In line with this request, MASAK has also agreed to report transactions that exceed the value of 10,000 lira within 10 days.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed the completion of a cryptocurrency law that will soon be handed over to Parliament for implementation in the country.

As Cointelegraph reported, the law provides for a new economic model that may bolster Turkey’s effort to regain the value of the lira, which is depreciating. Erdoğan also said that the recent inflation of the Turkish lira is not related to mathematics, but is a matter of process, implying a possibility and potential for growth of the value of the lira: