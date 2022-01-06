Bitcoin billionaires keep hoarding during the crash. As Bitcoin (BTC) filled the wick from the December $ 42,000 price this morning, Bitcoin whales were busy accumulating satoshis.

An address belonging to Binance added 43,000 bitcoins on January 4 at an average price of $ 46,553.68, bringing the total value of the wallet to $ 5.5 billion.

On the other hand, the market’s third-largest Bitcoin address continued its buying streak, adding another 551 bitcoins since the last time Cointelegraph reported that it had bought the dip, just two days earlier. The wallet continues to aggressively accumulate in the $ 40,000 range, now accumulating a total of 121,396 bitcoins or roughly $ 5 billion.

There was some consternation on social media platforms over the wallet owner behind buying 43,000 coins, but Binance confirmed ownership of the address in a Tweet published in 2019.

For $ BTCB, the $ BTC reserve address is: 3LYJfcfHPXYJreMsASk2jkn69LWEYKzexb We have just reserved 9001 BTC and minted 9001 BTCB. https://t.co/344lxlqsMa A trading pair on #Binance .com for BTCB / BTC will follow in a day or so, and we will issue a proposal on @Binance_DEX – Binance (@binance) June 17, 2019

For BTCB, the BTC reserve address is 3LYJfcfHPXYJreMsASk2jkn69LWEYKzexb We have just reserved 9001 BTC and minted 9001 BTCB. A trading pair on Binance.com for BTCB / BTC will follow in a day or so, and we will issue a proposal on Binance DEX.

The intended use of the wallet address “3LYJfcfHPXYJreMsASk2jkn69LWEYKzexb” was for the company to issue a series of BTC-linked tokens on the Binance Chain, starting with BTCB, a BEP2 token.

However, the address appears to have evolved into a cold storage wallet for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. In a Tweet of the advanced blockchain tracker, Whale alert, in April of last year, said wallet was again labeled as Binance’s BTC reserve address.

Although the wallet has been used to mint 13,001 BTC on the Binance Smart Chain, the owner has never sold a single Satoshi. Since June 17, 2019, he has accumulated a staggering 116,601.13647202 bitcoins.

At the time of writing, the wallet is valued at about $ 4,982,770,577, or just under $ 5 billion, all diamond hands.

Keep reading: