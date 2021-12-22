The metaverse game, Mines of Dalarnia, which has been receiving broad support from Binance, has announced that after running an initial alpha release on the Chromia testnet for some time, it is ready to make the leap to version 2.0, increasing the chances of players earning cryptocurrencies for their performance in the game.

According to an official press release from the game’s development team, one of the major changes in version 2.0 will be the introduction of land sales on the NFTs. However, only 20% of the plots available in the game will be allocated to the public and the rest will be considered private plots and will not be sold to fans of the game.

In addition, unlike what happens in metaverses such as Decentraland or The Sandbox, in the case of Mines of Dalarnia, the lots will not be opened, that is, the buyer will not be able to start the lot in the way they want and distribute the rewards and objects if you like. In the game each lot will have certain restrictions.

One of them is related to resources for players to advance in the game. Although each bundle is open and acts as a starting point in the game for new players, these bundles will only be able to host common NFT resources.

Therefore, if a player wants to advance very far in the game, they will need rare resources that are only found on privately owned land.

Each batch in Mines of Dalarnia has three depths that players should be aware of before starting to mine, as greater depth means greater rewards, but also greater potential for catastrophe.

Thus, players need a higher level team to venture into the deepest parts of the plots, which also have their own biome and resource selection.

Mines of Dalarnia

Plot owners in Mines of Dalarnia receive a percentage of the objects mined on their lands, but, just like in the physical world, by allowing mining on their lands the owners are also depleting the resources available on the site.

Therefore, the game team revealed that, over time, the resources available on a plot decrease as more miners use it. Thus, owners who do not keep their plot “up to date” will lose tenants and resources.

To replenish the resources of a plot, the owner of the same must use a consumable called a “terraforming capsule”, which in turn only creates the players who have a certain combination of resources and who must also pay a fee in DAR tokens.

Once minted, these capsules can be used by the player himself or sold to other players and land owners.

The first planet available in the game is Terra Prime, which will have its land sold. Interested parties must deposit at least 100 DAR on the official website. Deposits open on December 27 and lot distribution begins on January 10, ending on January 16.

In early November, Binance announced the launch of Mines of Dalarnia on Binanace Launchpad, the exchange’s token launch pad.