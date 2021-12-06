The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao said the exchange is planning to expand to the UK in the next six to 18 months, despite being ordered by the country’s regulator to stop operating earlier this year.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revoked Binance’s ability to operate in Britain in June, amid a broad crypto exchange regulation campaign. Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

To become a UK registered crypto company, the platform must comply with money laundering and terrorist financing controls. To meet these requirements, Zhao indicated that the company was considering creating a specific company to operate in the UK, similar to its subsidiary Binance.US.

Zhao told the Telegraph on December 4 that Binance plans to apply for a license from the FCA; hired a “number of ex-UK regulator staff” and a “couple of hundred compliance officers” since the FCA notification in June.

In October, the company hired the former head of international relations at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as its chief regulatory liaison to help facilitate better relations with international regulators.

Zhao also indicated that the platform is “fully rediscovered” with regulators, and is in the process of making “a number of very substantial changes” to “the product offering, our internal processes, and the way we work with regulators.”

With FCA approval, Binance could offer products such as futures and derivatives in the UK. In September, Binance announced that Australian users would have 90 days to close their positions in leveraged futures, options and tokens, as regulators continued to increase pressure.

Binance has also previously suspended derivatives trading for users in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. as part of a larger plan to stop offering these products across Europe.

In August, The FCA released a supervision notice stating that it was “not able” to effectively supervise Binance because it had not responded to questions about its headquarters.

The exchange has denied all allegations of market manipulation, but continues to face resistance from numerous jurisdictions, like Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea.

