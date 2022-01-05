The decentralized finance liquidity provider (DeFi), Woo Network, has raised additional funding in a Series A funding round.

Incubated by quant trading heavyweight Kronos Research, Woo Network has pocketed an additional $ 12 million strategic investment in a Series A + funding round led by Binance Labs. The new funding, announced by Binance Labs this Tuesday, is in addition to Woo Network’s $ 30 million funding round.

Woo Network is known for bringing liquidity to decentralized institutions, exchanges, trading teams, wallets, and applications. DYdX, Matcha, ParaSwap, 1inch, and Dodo are the main protocols supported by the DeFi platform. Woo claims that it provides cheap liquidity thanks to algorithmic aggregation and trading techniques. Clients who want to provide liquidity can use the API or the network’s own trading interface, Woo X.

The announcement highlights that Woo Network began providing liquidity on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) last year.

Woo Network ecosystem development head Ran Yi noted that Binance has the highest concentration of volume and users. “Having the opportunity to formalize our relationship with Binance will allow us to rapidly accelerate our growth by working more closely with Binance across all of its industry verticals.” added.

Binance Labs’ chief investment officer Peter Huo said the new partnership will expand the future collaborations in the BSC.

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation division of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, led a number of investment deals in the DeFi ecosystem in 2021, including a $ 2.4 million funding round for the Polkadot-based smart contract platform, Plasm Network, and raised $ 60 million in funding for the cross-chain protocol, Multichain.

