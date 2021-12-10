Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is reportedly in talks with Indonesia’s richest family, the Hartonos, to open a cryptocurrency exchange.

According to a report published in Bloomberg, Binance Holdings Ltd. is seeking to end a cryptocurrency venture with billionaire brothers Budi and Michael Hartonos, controlled by PT Bank Central Asia (BCA), and Indonesia’s largest state-owned telecommunications company, PT Telkom Indonesia..

The report also stated that the BCA could enter the association using a separate business entity and that the terms of the association could vary at the time of its termination. If completed, it would be Binance’s second cryptocurrency company in Indonesia. The first was a partnership with the cryptocurrency trading platform Tokocrypto.

A cryptocurrency startup involving the country’s richest family and the largest telecommunications company would give Binance a strong foothold in the country. with positive crypto regulations. The Indonesian government treats the cryptocurrency market as an investment class and allows it to be traded alongside commodity futures.

BCA did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph requests for comment. Binance declined to comment.

After facing significant regulatory challenges in Q2 and Q3 2021, Binance is looking to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region.. The Singapore division of the cryptocurrency trading giant recently acquired an 18% stake in a local private equity exchange, Hg Exchange. The crypto exchange led another $ 1.5 million funding round for an Asian tokenized messaging platform, the BBS Network.

Aside from new acquisitions and funding, Binance’s sister company in the United States, Binance.US is reportedly in the final stages of closing a multi-million dollar funding round. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the global exchange, had revealed in November this year that the firm is expected to raise “a couple hundred million.”

