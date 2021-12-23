Binance officially announced the implementation of a new Binance Coin (BNB) self-burning protocol to replace its current quarterly burning mechanism..

In response to requests from the BNB community, Binance changed its quarterly burning protocol for BNB tokens. According to Binance, This will provide more “transparency and predictability” to your community. With this, the BNB will be automatically burned based on a formula consisting of the chain data of the total blocks generated and the average price of the BNB token.

For the moment, There are two BNB burning mechanisms. One is the real-time burning of a percentage of the gas rates on the Binance Smart Chain. The second is the quarterly burn based on the Binance Accelerated Burn Program., which the BNB Automatic Burn mechanism would replace.

Since BNB’s launch, Binance has committed to burning 100 million BNB, which is half of the original total offering. When the total outstanding supply of BNB is less than 100 million, the Auto-Burn will be discontinued.

In the last quarterly burn, the company removed 1,335,888 BNB from circulation, approximately USD 639,462,868 at that time. Earlier this year, the team destroyed BNB tokens worth $ 400 million in the 16th quarterly burn event.

At the time of writing this article, BNB is trading less than 10% down on the month, at $ 528. It is down 23.65% from its all-time high of $ 690.93 back in May 10, 2021, but still up 1,295% since the start of 2021.

Meanwhile, Binance became one of the first to join the cryptocurrency hub established by the UAE government in Dubai.. The news came a day after the Dubai government announced the launch of its cryptohub.

