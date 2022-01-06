Due to increased demand, It is becoming increasingly difficult to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their initial launch. Due to low supply and high demand, some NFT launches have sold out within seconds of their launch..

With this, users who are interested in purchasing the newly released collections have no choice but to wait until the initial owners decide to sell the NFTs for some profit., resulting in either having to pay more or not being able to purchase any of the NFTs at all.

Therefore, Binance has introduced a subscription mechanism that allows everyone to have the same opportunity to buy newly launched NFTs on their market. The market’s new NFT subscription mechanism allows users to have a greater opportunity to purchase NFT by limiting the allowed amount of NFT purchase per person and following a random buyer selection process.

Users who want to participate in the sales of the NFT Underwriting Mechanism have to follow a process that comprises four phases: preparation, subscription, calculation and distribution.

In the preparation phase, users have to own the minimum number of tokens necessary to participate. Binance notes that the minimum entry requirement is determined by the creators or the project that will carry out the sale of NFT.

The subscription phase comes next. Here, qualified participants will receive participation tickets, which will have purchase limits per user set by the creators of NFT. The number of tickets that a user receives will be the maximum amount of NFT that they can buy. However, users have the option to decide whether to use all or only some of their tickets. Having more tickets does not mean that you will get the NFT.

However, it will give you a better chance of success in your purchase.

After that, the process proceeds to the calculation phase. It incorporates a random selection system to choose the winning entry tickets from all those who have subscribed. Selected participants will be able to successfully purchase NFTs. The last phase is the distribution phase, in which the sale will proceed.

It is undeniable that NFTs have grown enormously in recent months. With a worldwide NFT sales volume approaching $ 20 billion, Many speculate that NFTs could one day surpass even Bitcoin (BTC).

