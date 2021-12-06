Mobox, a Binance-backed metaverse platform, has announced the official launch of the first phase of its metaverse, MoMoverse, which is launched in the Binance ecosystem and is only available through the exchange’s official app.

To participate in the launch of this first phase, those interested must register through the game platform hosted on the Binance app.

Although the company has announced the first phase of its metaverse now Mobox is an “old” platform that was first launched as a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol focused on allowing the staking of its non-fungible tokens (NFTs), called MoMo. NFT.

Nevertheless, The experience of this project in the realm of DeFi helped shape a unique proposal for the Mobox metaverse. In the case of the game, the NFTs representing the player’s avatars function as a personal node in the “MOBOXchain” network.

The MoboxChain, in turn, will be a blockchain network powered by NFTs and will use a proof-of-stake (PoS) system, which will be controlled and governed by the game’s own assets.

In this way, when entering the game, the user will need an avatar that, in addition to allowing play on the platform, will give them power of government in the game and payments with cryptocurrencies.

Also, according to the developers, Mobox NFTs act as a personal node on the blockchain, allowing extremely fast transactions. MoboxChain has not yet been launched. Until that happens, the Mobox platform will continue to work with the Binance Smart Chain.

Move

At this first moment, all users who open an account in MoMoverse will obtain a unique NFT that will be their avatar and with which it will also be possible to staking to mine MBOX, via PoS, or even use the avatar to win mystery boxes.

Mystery Boxes contain MoMos that increase your hashpower, allowing players to mine even more MBOX tokens.. Additionally, to celebrate the launch, Mobox is offering a giveaway for 5,000 mystery boxes through a recommendation system.

The developer team also highlighted that on December 6 there will be another launch that will be MoMoWorld Alpha, in which players will be able to test the features and game economy to win in which users will be paid in MBOX for their interaction and participation. in the game.

The developers further claim that once the Open Alpha is completed, the official version will be released, which will include an NFT marketplace. The app includes two other games, Block Brawler and Chainz Arena, but it is unclear when they will be available.

Keep reading: