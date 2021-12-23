The cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain infrastructure provider, Binance, has partnered together with the digital business school in Spain, Nuclio Digital School to launch new training programs and strengthen the blockchain ecosystem in the country. of their social networks.

@nuclioschool teams up with @BinanceES, the world’s leading provider of infrastructure #cryptocurrencies Y #blockchain, to lead training in this new technology in Spain 👇https: //t.co/IvoQ5Y1asH – Nuclio (@NuclioVB) December 22, 2021

From this alliance it is expected that both companies will teach a master’s degree with the aim of training 1,000 professionals a year “in the most relevant and innovative aspects of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology,” they reported through a press release on the program with the one that is already planned to start in May 2022, which is why they announced that a ‘pre-booking’ has already been activated so that those most interested can reserve the first places.

The CEO and co-founder of Nuclio Digital School, Jared Gil, pointed out the deficit in the supply of workers and professionals in this area that exists and will exist at the rate we are going: “There is a shortage of talent in the sector, as well as difficulties in meeting the demand of blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, which are usually forced to hire profiles from outside remotely ” while, on the part of Binance, the person in charge for Spain and Portugal, Alberto Ortiz, has stated the following about this new alliance: “As As part of our social commitment, we want to spread knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. We partner with Nuclio Digital School to promote digital training and prepare future professionals in the sector. “

According to the newspaper murcia.com in 2020, blockchain technology emerged as one of the most disruptive technologies in recent times, and forecasts indicate that the industry will reach almost 40,000 million euros by 2025. Therefore, In this sense, a study prepared by the Spanish Association of Human Resources (AEDRH) estimates that, in the future, the blockchain expert will be the most demanded professional profile with a weight of 6.79% over the entire market. “Even so, at present there are very few professionals in Spain with knowledge on the matter,” they highlighted.

It may interest you: