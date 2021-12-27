The social network Twitter has served Bill Gates to vent and express his opinion about the new Omicron variant. The difference from us is that what he says does not go unnoticed by anyone.

The billionaire, famous for his predictions about the pandemic, wanted to share with humanity his predictions and opinion about the situation that the US is currently experiencing with the coronavirus, as well as the rest of the world.

“We have to take her seriously until we know more about her. Even if it is only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst increase we have seen so far because it is so infectious“, has highlighted a rather pessimistic Gates.

And it is that the cases of covid-19 in the United States are on the rise, as in the rest of the world. The country had an average of more than 148,000 new infections per day during the last week. Which represents 23% more than a week ago.

More than 69,700 COVID-19 patients were in U.S. hospitals on Wednesday, a number that has been rising since dropping to around 45,000 on November 8.

However, in contrast to bad damage, the tycoon has wanted to establish an end to this new wave, putting up March as the deadline and 2022 as the end of the pandemic. “Those few months could be serious. But I still believe that if we take the right measures, the pandemic can end in 2022.“Gates argues.

And is that the issue of vaccine disparity worldwide, with some countries already receiving third doses and others still unvaccinated, is an issue that worries Gates. Through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been trying to narrow the gap in vaccine access.

“People are right to be upset about the inequity here“Gates writes.”Vaccines make Covid-19 a highly preventable disease. And it’s heartbreaking to know that people die from a disease not because it can’t be stopped, but because they live in a low-income country.“.

Hopefully the Microsoft co-founder is right and this coming year is finally the end of the pandemic. For him, the world is better prepared to deal with potentially bad variants than at any other time in the pandemic, so that strength he believes that, together with global vaccination, is the key to ending the coronavirus.