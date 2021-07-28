EFE.- American gymnast Simone Biles declared on Tuesday, after withdrawing from the team competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, that she no longer trusts herself so much.

“After the performance I did, I didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I think mental health is more present in sport right now, ”said the gymnast.

“We have to protect our mind and our body and not limit ourselves to doing what the world wants us to do,” he said.

“I don’t trust myself so much anymore. Maybe it’s getting older. There were a couple of days when everyone was tweeting at you and you felt the weight of the world. We are not just athletes. We are people at the end of the day and sometimes you have to take a step back, “he continued.

“I didn’t want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt. I think the fact that many athletes speak has been very helpful. This is so big, it’s the Olympics. At the end of the day, we don’t want to be taken out of there on a stretcher ”, he commented.

Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic team final after doing only the first exercise, the jump.

After obtaining with her jump, an Amanar with a turn and a half, a note of 13,766, the worst among the members of her team, the current Olympic champion left the stage with the team doctor and returned a few minutes later.

In the asymmetric ones, in which she was going to start (there are three per country in each device), she was replaced by Jordan Chiles. Shortly after, it was announced that he would not play the rest of the final. His team ended up winning the silver medal, behind Russia and ahead of Great Britain.

Already this Monday, the eve of the team final, Biles wrote on his social networks: “It was not an easy day or my best day, but I got over it. I really feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders sometimes. ”

“I know I shake it off and make it look like the pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn it’s hard sometimes hahaha! The Olympics are not a joke! But I am happy that my family has been able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me! ”He added.

