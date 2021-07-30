Reuters – American gymnast Simone Biles explained her difficulties competing on Friday, days after abandoning team events and the women’s all-around at the Tokyo Olympics, but did not clarify whether she will participate in more individual events.

Biles shocked the world on Tuesday when she made a disappointing jump at the start of the women’s team final and then retired, later saying she had lost her way. The United States team subsequently won the silver medal.

“It’s honestly petrifying trying to show a skill but not having your mind and body in sync,” Biles wrote on Instagram, in what appeared to be a series of responses to questions from followers, noting that she had had similar periods before.

Asked if the situation was worse in a certain apparatus, she said: “I had never moved to the bars and the beam for me, it was strictly on the floor and the trestle. Imagine, the two most fearsome ”. “But this time it is literally in all the tests.”

Biles alleged mental health problems after withdrawing from the all-around, in which teammate Sunisa Lee won gold. The focus is now on whether he will compete in the individual beam, floor, uneven bars and jump events for which he qualified.

These tests begin on Sunday with the jump and the uneven bars.

Biles spoke about what happened Tuesday and said the disorientation incidents had started randomly the morning after the preliminary tests. He did not elaborate, but said he did not know how long it could take to improve.

Simone Biles of the United States performs in the jump during the women’s team final during the artistic gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center. July 27, 2021. Photo: © How Hwee Young / EFE.

He also appeared to defend himself against accusations that he had surrendered. “I didn’t have a bad performance and I quit. I have had many bad performances throughout my career and I have finished the competition, “he wrote.

“I just missed so much that my safety was at risk, as well as the team medal. Therefore, the girls took a step forward, continued in the rest of the competition and won the silver ”.

After the team competition, Biles said he needed to take a step back for his physical and mental health, citing recent stress.