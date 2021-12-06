For their part, the glasses have been made of acetate in the shape of a cat’s eye. The temple of the Medusa Biggie sun models is reinterpreted with a metallic Medusa and the Versace logo laser engraved on the rear bar. With a contemporary personality, these glasses have a complete adjustment system and a color palette that includes black, transparent pink or tan with black temples.

The campaign for this collection was photographed by Mert and Marcus and stars the models Vittoria Ceretti and Nacho Penin.