Reuters.- The actions of Wall Street closed higher this afternoon, with market-leading growth stocks pushing the indexes higher, because Investors overlooked disappointing US economic data.

Despite their advance, the three main Wall Street indices ended the session below last Friday’s close, putting end a five-week streak of hikes.

Investors favored growth at the expense of value, with large-cap tech stocks, led by Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, taking center stage.

The preliminary data from the University of Michigan on consumer confidence in November unexpectedly fell to a 10-year low, and a Labor Department report showed job openings barely moved from all-time highs, despite a record of workers quitting.

Wall Street on the rise despite mistrust

“Markets rose today despite a very weak report on consumer confidenceas inflation appears to be hurting consumers more than corporate profits, “said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

The consumer malaise could be worrisome for retailers as the holiday shopping season approaches, and is likely to attract more scrutiny to upcoming earnings reports from the sector.

Walmart Inc, Target Corp, Home Depot Inc and Macy’s Inc are some of the high profile retailers that are expected to report results next week.

“Investors will focus on guidance from retailers to determine whether inflation will reduce profit margins or if it can affect costs, “added Carter.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 33.54 points, or 0.72%, to 4,682.81 units, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 156.30 points, or 1.00%, at 15,860.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 177.53 points, or 0.49%, up to 36,098.76 units.

