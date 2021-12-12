Nobody has any doubt about how ‘The Matrix’ changed cinema, the way a film is narrated visually, science fiction and even mobile phones or sunglasses. But the end of the 90’s the Wachowski masterpiece she was not alone. Later, into the 2000s, there were also some other movies strongly influenced by it.

Dark city

Alex Proyas, director of the well-remembered ‘The Raven’, had an idea. His story, written by Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer, revolved around a character struggling with memories of a strange past in an uncertain present. Before ‘I, Robot’, the magnificent ‘Signs of the future’ or ‘Gods of Egypt’, Proyas presented a memorable and fast-paced sci-fi adventure shocking and exhilarating retrofuturistic.

Between the Hitchcock tribute and a not to go that in fact constantly repeats to you that “it’s only science fiction, it’s only science fiction”, Proyas created one of the best at her thing (We will not say what is hers in case someone has not seen) of the last 30 years. The most interesting and daring, perhaps.

‘Dark City’ is a spectacular nightmare. The staging, the photography by Dariusz Wolski (now almost exclusive to Ridley Scott), and the absorbing music by Trevor Jones make the experience much greater than anyone would have ever imagined. Alex Proyas mixes references and create a fascinating universe out of nothing of epic dimensions.

The drop-down buildings, the silhouettes of strange characters, each revelation in the service of the toughest but most attractive science fiction or its cast are constant hits of a one-of-a-kind movie. Rufus Sewell, Jennifer Connelly, William Hurt and a sensational Kiefer Sutherland, almost out of a Fritz Lang film, round off an experience that deserves to be recognized as one of the great. ‘Dark City’ came a year before ‘Matrix’, enough to be “buried” shortly after.

Level 13





Josef Rusnak has had no luck. He directed the (late) sequel to ‘The Art of War’ or the remake (no matter how you look at it) of ‘It’s Alive’, but before all that he put into pictures the ambitious ‘Simulacron 3’ of Daniel F. Galouye, a work that Rainer Werner Fassbinder also adapted in 1973 in ‘The Connected World’. And the result was the fabulous ‘Level 13’, surely the most misunderstood of all virtual realities of his moment.

Co-production between the United States and Germany, produced by Roland Emmerich and released the same year as ‘Matrix’ and ‘eXistenZ’ (i.e. 1999), the film, like the novel, addresses the topic of virtual universes with a dexterity that is very reminiscent of Philip K. Dick, a contemporary of Galouye and another obsessed with the subject. Interestingly, most of his adaptations are also rarely received with open arms.

But unlike the dark future that her generation mates often offer, ‘Level 13’ opts for tell your story through film noir. It is still striking that this same classic pattern would later be found in other science fiction films neo-noir like ‘The Infiltrated’ or ‘Minority Report’, both adaptations of Dick’s stories published in 1953 and 1956.

‘Level 13’ is a brave adaptation to which the costume of the most classic b series and a more than worthy cast. Craig Bierko, Gretchen Mol, Vincent D’Onofrio or Dennis Haysbert were close to glory, but the deafening noise on the other side of the matrix did not let anyone hear them.

The influence of the Matrix

Twenty years go a long way toward science fiction, and the influence of the Matrix is ​​still there. Just as the emergence of Quentin Tarantino changed the way of understanding a certain type of thriller, creating a movement after the impact of ‘Pulp Fiction’, There is a post-Matrix cinema that has marked certain styles and styles of the fantastic, and from the most disowned directors to the most prestigious ones have borrowed certain details gestated there.

Equilibrium





Another who was going to star and at the moment has not stopped crashing is Kurt Wimmer, who a few years before this entertaining proposal much more linear and clumsy that the rest of the titles of the article had debuted with a sequel more false than a 30-euro bill, ‘Cold as steel. Seeking revenge. ‘ His next film, the post-Matrix ‘Equilibrium’, caught the attention of much of the fandom.

The main problem of the film is each ingredient in this salad of genres always wants to stand out, and its mixture of Philosophical action, with relentless characters, futuristic samuraiTry by all means not to fall into mediocrity. Trying so hard the results are quite the opposite of your intentions. Especially once the surprise effect wears off.

That is to say, ‘Equilibrium ‘is too balanced, but the scale does not finish tilting to either side because the lead does not stop falling on both weights. That is why she never manages to be at the level of her peers. In all the other generation companions there was a certain air of naivety, of skipping the bullfighting some means by which to reach the end, which is not here. Kurt Wimmer’s movie was serious and that shot ended up on his own foot.

Sucker Punch / Watchmen





‘Sucker Punch’ is one of Snyder’s least loved films, one of the usual creative freedoms he was able to enjoy at Warner (the home of ‘The Matrix’) while their relationship was going from strength to strength. ‘Watchmen’ wasn’t particularly well received either, but it’s a monumental, daring, unrepeatable work. There is no doubt that Snyder has his own vision, for that he is an author (like Michael Bay), but it would be absurd to think about his visual fluency without the Wachowskis appearing.

Charlie’s Angels





Not to be confused with the latest Elizabeth Banks adaptation, the two McG movies were direct debtors of the Wachowskis’ creation. The choreography, the slow cameras and the complete break with reality (something that was more justified in the Snyder films) served to refresh two titles with a lot of tradition to whom we keep a special affection.

Origin (Inception)





Christopher Nolan is a very smart guy and surely much less serious than most think, something that is clear when one knows that he is a fan of ‘MacGruber’. For his ‘Origin’, Nolan folded the realities as he already did ‘Dark City’ (and which he will repeat later ‘Dr. Strange’), but as in the Wachowski masterpiece, it is essentially a mental battle between the limits of the universe.

Wanted





If you compare Timur Bekmambetov’s movie with Mark Millar’s comic, nothing makes sense. Other characters, a plot away from the superhero issue that made it special … nothing was in its place. Of course, if you compare it with ‘Matrix’, then ‘Wanted’ makes much more sense. One of those films that, in its own way, created a stream of “fuck you” movies, next to ‘Crank: Poison in the blood’ or ‘Shoot’ Em Up: In the spotlight ‘.